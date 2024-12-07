After settling in eighth place, Bosson brought Ladies Man across heels at the home turn and angled him to the outside of the track.

Hot favourite La Crique strode to the lead in the straight and looked home for all money, but then Bosson kicked Ladies Man into overdrive. He charged up alongside the star mare and the pair locked horns through the final 100m, with Ladies Man taking the upper hand to win by a neck. La Crique finished almost three lengths in front of the third-placed Perfect Scenario.

“Allan Sharrock is an amazing trainer, and the blinkers going on today made a big difference,” Bosson said. “Credit to La Crique, who really kicked again when I got to her. I thought I would go past her quite easily, but it turned into a tough battle.

“I was just trying to get a nice track into the race coming up to the turn. Puntura was a little bit all over the place just in front of me, but I managed to get across his heels. Once we got balanced up at the top of the straight, I thought we were home easily until I saw La Crique kick again. But we got there in the end.

“I think 2000m is more his go, but he’s classy enough to perform like he did today over the mile.”

Ladies Man is a half-brother to Sharrock’s group one Auckland Cup (3200m) winner Ladies First. Sharrock paid $60,000 to buy Ladies Man from the draft of breeders Grangewilliam Stud at Karaka 2019.

From 31 starts, Ladies Man has recorded eight wins and 14 placings and has earned $896,656 in prize-money.

Sharrock will now point the seven-year-old towards the group one Zabeel Classic (2000m) at Ellerslie on Boxing Day, for which the TAB rates him a $6 equal second favourite alongside La Crique and El Vencedor. Last-start Livamol Classic winner Snazzytavi is the $3.50 favourite.

“Opie’s ride was a 10 and a half out of 10 today,” Sharrock said. “He’s just so silky. It makes a big difference when you’ve got someone like him on in a group one race. In a lot of my group one wins, I’ve had guys like Opie, James (McDonald) and Leith (Innes) riding. You need those top jockeys.

“The blinkers seemed to spark the horse up a little bit today. I’ll wait and see whether I leave them on for the Zabeel. He seemed to travel generously in them today and didn’t overdo things.

“He’s a mile-and-a-half horse really, but he’s just a proper horse. We’ll be going to the Zabeel Classic with a little bit of confidence now.

“The O’Learys and the Stanleys are great people to train for, and I’m also really grateful for all the work that my staff, vets and blacksmiths have done to get this horse here today. I’m thrilled for everyone.”

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk