“He is still lame today [Tuesday] and I wouldn’t be surprised if there is maybe a small fracture there, even in something like a pedal bone.

“But even if that is the case it means after a break, and box and paddock rest he could race again.

“And more importantly live a full life once he has finished racing.

“So, we will let people know as we know more.”

While Cold Chisel won’t be seen at the races any time soon, the stable’s three open-class horses are heading down different paths potentially meeting up in the $1million IRT New Zealand Cup on November 12.

Merlin came through his Flying Stakes win in great shape and heads straight to the Cup while Mach Shard will go to the Kaikōura Cup next Monday.

Miracle Mile runner-up Sooner The Better also heads to Kaikōura but will miss the Cup there and instead start in the $50,000 NZBS Yearling Sales Series Pace.

