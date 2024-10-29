No news is good news for top class 3-year-old pacer Cold Chisel.
The Northern Derby winner pulled up very lame after Monday’s Flying Stakes at Ashburton and was rushed to a veterinary clinic in the horse ambulance.
But so far fears of a potential major leg injury haven’t become a reality with extensive X-rays showing no damage.
“The vets can’t find anything,” says co-trainer Scott Phelan. “That is not to say there isn’t a hairline fracture there somewhere that won’t become more apparent in coming days, which they sometimes do.
“But at the moment we have no idea what has happened, and I suppose that is good because if it had been an obvious issue it probably would have been more major.