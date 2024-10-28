“We don’t know much at the moment and I will head up to see him as soon as I can tonight,” said Phelan. “I don’t want to speculate too much so we will try to update people when we know more.”

There is no suggestion the injury to Cold Chisel was related to any incident in the race but it cast a shadow over the Group 2, with the health of any horse always more important than a mere race result.

Merlin was still very good winning the traditional lead-up to the IRT New Zealand Cup however and Phelan says he is unlikely to be seen in public again until the iconic race.

“He won’t go to Kaikōura next Monday or the Cup trial,” he offered. “He is stepping well today and that win will bring him on and he will be ready to go in two weeks.”

Don’t Stop Dreaming was brave in second and should improve as it was only his second run this campaign and, while Alta Meteor ran on well for third, it is hard to imagine any of those who finished behind the first pair beating them both in the Cup.

Even if they do all the local pacers face the imposing task of outstaying Australian champion Leap To Fame, who is now confirmed to be at Addington for the 3200m classic.

Merlin’s win saw him move in slightly from $5 to $4.80 for the Cup with the TAB, with Don’t Stop Dreaming out to $6.50 as Leap To Fame dominates the market at $1.55.

Alta Meteor and yesterday’s fourth-placed Republican Party, who was gutsy after a hard run, are both rated $23 chances for the NZ Cup.

On a day of fast times and some standout performances, the marker pegs and close to the speed was generally the place to be.

So it proved in the Flying Trot in which Bet N Win led and bolted away in a 1:56.3 mile rate for the 1700m, his case aided by second favourite Oscar Bonavena going rough at the start.

Other features were taken out by Got The Chocolates (trail), General Jen (trail), Dreams Are Free (trail) and Princess Meritaten (trail).

Southern filly Louies Girl bucked the trend by at least coming between horses, albeit also after racing on the markers, to win the Nevele R Fillies heat.

That near-total domination by those who raced on the inside made Bring On The Muscles’ win in the Hambletonian even more impressive as he came from near last wide on the track.

Michael Guerin wrote his first nationally published racing articles while still in school and started writing about horse racing and the gambling industry for the Herald as a 20-year-old in 1990. He became the Herald’s Racing Editor in 1995 and covers the world’s biggest horse racing carnivals.