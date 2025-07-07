Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Mark Purdon keeps his word even after driver’s Inter Dominion stuff-up

Michael Guerin
By
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Oscar Bonavena (left) beating Aussie champion Just Believe at Addington last November. Credit / Race Images

Oscar Bonavena (left) beating Aussie champion Just Believe at Addington last November. Credit / Race Images

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Champion trainer Mark Purdon’s word is more important to him than winning another Inter Dominion.

So he will resist any temptation to jump in the sulky behind Oscar Bonavena to try to put his campaign back on track at Albion Park in Brisbane this Saturday night.

Purdon and son Nathan

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Racing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Racing