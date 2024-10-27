Horses will usually handle being off a handicap in a standing start, with more room to move and horses to follow out, better than the more claustrophobic environment of being in a full front line of horses like both stars face today.

But Phelan, who trains Merlin with legend Barry Purdon, isn’t concerned.

“He is such a good pacer and so clean-gaited we are really confident he will be fine at the start,” says Phelan.

“And he is drawn out a little wider so hopefully won’t have to stand for too long.

“He is working great and we are really confident.”

While Team Merlin have huge respect for Don’t Stop Dreaming, they have had the better of him this year, with Merlin looking to have strengthened more.

Don’t Stop Dreaming will have benefitted from his winter spell as he has a very busy start to 2024 and even if there is a length between them either way on ability, the deciding factor could well be who steps better and gains tactical advantage.

The stable also have Cold Chisel and Mach Shard in the Flying Stakes, both being place chances but it would be a surprise to see them overturn the favourites, even though Mach Shard did in twice in the autumn.

The Purdon/Phelan team will unleash all sorts of weapons at today’s huge meeting, including what could be a very special juvenile filly in Youretheonethatiwant (R5, No 14).

She has been sizzling in the north but has a second-line draw in a capacity field and Phelan warns he would prefer to drive her with one run, which means southern favourite Captains Mistress could get a fair way in front of her.

“I think she will kick home hard but I don’t want to be circumnavigating them in the middle stages. But she can still win,” he offers.

The stable also has Jeremiah (R5, No 7) and Better Knuckle Up (9) in the 3-year-old Sophomore Pace with Phelan unable to choose between the pair while earlier, Confederate and Ultimate Racy Girl have at least place chances drawn to get good trailing runs.

Today’s other features see Bet N Win and Oscar Bonavena set to dominate the Flying Trot after the scratching of Muscle Mountain, while Mantra Blue will need some luck to win again in the mares’ race from her second-line draw.

Michael Guerin wrote his first nationally published racing articles while still in school and started writing about horse racing and the gambling industry for the Herald as a 20-year-old in 1990. He became the Herald’s Racing Editor in 1995 and covers the world’s biggest horse racing carnivals.