Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Mick On Monday: Pike pair could be two new stars of the saddle

Michael Guerin
By
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Drop Of Something's win in the Te Awamutu Cup completed a Te Rapa treble for Yuga Okuba. Credit: Kenton Wright.

Drop Of Something's win in the Te Awamutu Cup completed a Te Rapa treble for Yuga Okuba. Credit: Kenton Wright.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Cambridge trainer Tony Pike thinks he has a stable full of talented youngsters and two of them are human.

 Because while his best horses won’t be seen on the racetrack until the spring Pike’s two stable apprentices were both starring in the winter wet over the weekend.

 Pike has both

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Racing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Racing