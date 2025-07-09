Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Auckland harness racing’s future at stake at Auckland Trotting Club members’ special meeting

Michael Guerin
By
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The Alexandra Park developments ended with the Auckland Trotting Club $120 million in debt.

The Alexandra Park developments ended with the Auckland Trotting Club $120 million in debt.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Auckland Trotting Club could finally dig itself out of a $120 million financial hole with the potential sale of its training track to be voted on by members on July 23.

But while the Auckland Trotting Club (ATC) board have to ask their members for permission to sell

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Racing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Racing