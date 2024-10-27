Sam Bergerson is confident as Captured By Love prepares for the big race. Photo / Photosport

To ease everybody’s minds, including the filly herself, Bergerson and training partner Mark Walker took Captured By Love to the Matamata track on Thursday and had her stand in the race-day starting gates.

“On Thursdays, they have jump-outs from the race-day gates, which is really handy to give horses that experience,” explains Bergerson.

“So we took that opportunity to take her across and just let her stand in the gates for a few minutes, spend some time there and get her head around it again.

“She wasn’t fractious at all and I can’t see it being a factor, so we are confident she will be fine.”

If Captured By Love does jump evenly with the boys, she is the one to beat in a race that could decide whether she heads next to the 2000 Guineas (November 9) or 1000 Guineas (November 16).

“We honestly haven’t made a decision and won’t until after this race,” says Bergerson.

While there is no doubting Captured By Love’s talent, today’s race will be no walkover as there is plenty of depth in the boys’ ranks.

Savaglee has come back an even better colt this season than last term, and while he has a wide draw, he does tend to put himself into his races and has genuine class.

So Naive is underrated and could jump straight on to the speed for the in-form Wallace/Cooksley stable, and at $9 and $2.40, he looks over the odds.

Add in Sought After, the first horse taken for a slot in the $3.5 million NZB Kiwi, Super Photon and Whiskey N Roses and a couple of debut winners, and today’s race will clarify the 2000 Guineas picture in a big way.

Earlier in the card, a former age-group star from the Walker/Bergerson stable in Wild Night faces a wide draw and a class mare in Lux Libertas in the open 1400m.

Wild Night was excellent winning the 1300m at Matamata on October 2, but will jump from barrier 13 today.

“That won’t help, but if he can get a cart into it, he can still win because he is working very well,” says Bergerson.

Lux Libertas has won five of her eight starts and regular jockey Warren Kennedy is adamant she is a black-type mare-in-waiting, but all of her races have been on wet tracks.

How she performs on top of the ground today could go a long way towards deciding what her summer looks like.

Michael Guerin wrote his first nationally published racing articles while still in school and started writing about horse racing and the gambling industry for the Herald as a 20-year-old in 1990. He became the Herald’s Racing Editor in 1995 and covers the world’s biggest horse racing carnivals.