Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Paul Lewis: Questions remain over All Blacks' key to World Cup success

5 minutes to read
After five losses from their last six tests, including three defeats in a row, and with unwanted records mounting, the All Blacks summoned their brilliant best to snap their funk and bring the world champions down to earth. Video / Sky Sport

After five losses from their last six tests, including three defeats in a row, and with unwanted records mounting, the All Blacks summoned their brilliant best to snap their funk and bring the world champions down to earth. Video / Sky Sport

By
Paul Lewis

OPINION:

This was the finest win of the Ian Foster era. One of the darkest periods in All Blacks history sparking a defiant, expansive victory which underlined (to misquote Mark Twain) that rumours of their

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.