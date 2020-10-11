Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Patrick McKendry: The night the Wallabies re-emerged as a Bledisloe Cup force against the All Blacks

3 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
What a game! All Blacks and Wallabies play out a sensational 16-16 draw in the Bledisloe Cup opener. Video / Sky Sport
Patrick McKendry
By:

Sports writer

OPINION

It wasn't supposed to play out like this. This was the Ian Foster test, the Sam Cane test.

This wasn't supposed to be the Dave Rennie test; the test in which the Wallabies would

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.