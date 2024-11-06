Shaun Johnson is determined to end his Kiwis career on a high note, even if it is not in the arena that was expected.
The Kiwis won’t get a chance to defend their Pacific Championships title, achieved in memorable circumstances last year, when they stunned Australia 30-0 in Hamilton. Instead of being in another final, they will be part of the new promotion-relegation playoff, needing to beat Papua New Guinea on Sunday to remain in the top-tier competition in 2025.
That’s the net result after their 25-24 defeat to Tonga in Auckland on Saturday, which was a bitter blow. While not as much of a shock as the loss to Tonga at the 2017 World Cup, it still stings, as the Kiwis were the favourites on home soil. Now they need to regroup quickly, to play in a match that no one really wants to be part of – but Johnson is adamant they will be ready to go.
“100 per cent,” the retiring halfback said. “[Saturday night] hurts. But in my mind, the only way we can somewhat soften it is by preparing to win a game of footy [this week]. It’s a test match and test matches are an absolute privilege to play in ... we will be ready for it.”
The Kiwis also need to make the most of the opportunity, given they are currently restricted to only three matches a year, since the axing of mid-year representative football. But the Tonga defeat was hard to take, as the Kiwis dropped well below their individual and collective standards set over the last few years in a chaotic first half, to trail 24-0 after 33 minutes. The subsequent comeback was impressive – to get back to 24-24 with 20 minutes to play – but they couldn’t take the final step.