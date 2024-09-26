“At this stage it is about figuring out what is the best for me and I’m always going to have an obligation to the team,” Carrington told the Herald. “It’s so important to keep looking after what we have created. I still love it and still really care for the girls and want to see them succeed so you don’t just stop that stuff.”

There is though, a lot to think about, as Carrington enjoys an extended post-Games break with husband Michael Buck.

“[Probably] the hardest thing is, it’s what you have done every day for as long as I have,” explains Carrington. “Can I still give back? Is there a challenge that is really exciting that I can still keep supporting? Is it good for my family... is it good for Bucky? He has supported me heavily through this so there is a lot of consideration and then, what else is out there? It is a great time to explore the possibilities of what I could do.”

However, it’s understood that Carrington is expected to be back on the water, training with the rest of the squad on Lake Pupuke, at some stage next month. Her break is likely to be longer than previous ones but there is no hurry.

Carrington has also spoken publicly about her desire to start a family with Buck at some stage – so the next few years could look different to previous cycles but there should be some kind of postscript to Paris.

For now though, Carrington is enjoying having space in her diary, after four years of ultra regimented discipline.

“When you are on a mission, you don’t always have a heap of time,” says Carrington. “So being able to sit down with my Nan [in Pāpāmoa] for a cup of tea, for as long as she wants to talk and hearing how proud she was. Just spending time having nowhere to be is really special, that is the highlight of being home, having time and energy for a lot of people.”

There was also an emotional reunion with pet cavoodle Colin – after four months apart – “he is following us around a lot now,” laughs Carrington, and the chance to reflect on the time in the French capital.

“There was absolute pride, it had been really tough to get to that point and I just couldn’t believe we had done it,” says Carrington. “I was prepared to challenge myself mentally a little bit more [this time]. When you are wanting to get better, it is all about challenging your own beliefs about how things should be done.”

Dame Lisa Carrington and Alicia Hoskin celebrate gold in the K2. Photo / Photosport

Carrington has been for a ski paddle on the Waitematā Harbour, along with the occasional gym class, though the kayak has stayed in the shed. She has had myriad sponsor commitments and speaking engagements, as well as the launch of her children’s book Lisa Carrington Chases A Champion at the end of last month, which has topped the best-seller charts for both the English and te reo editions.

Carrington has also had to deal with more recognition than ever before, shown when she popped into a local supermarket shortly after her return home and ended up in a group photo with nearly the entire staff.

She hasn’t always enjoyed the limelight but seems much more comfortable now, willing to embrace the interest and aware that she is seen by many as a national treasure, given her deeds over almost 15 years.

Dame Lisa Carrington and husband Michael Buck take in the mural unveiled in central Auckland to celebrate Carrington's career. Photo / Michael Burgess

The Herald caught up with Carrington late last week, on the day a large mural, commissioned by long-term sponsor Under Armour – was unveiled in central Auckland. The piece, which measures 12.5sq m, was created by Christchurch based-artist Dcypher

“I wasn’t expecting to see a big picture of myself but it is pretty cool,” said Carrington. “It triggered how proud I was after Paris.”

Her nine medals are represented as a sun or moon phase.

“I didn’t want it to be in your face about the medals, I wanted it to be to be subtle,” explained Carrington.

Carrington is portrayed in the shadow of Maungahaumi – her ancestral mountain in Gisborne – while other paddlers from the K4 are depicted in flow behind her.

“It’s the people with me, that support me.”

Carrington had brought along two of her Paris medals – for fans to see – while the third has been gifted to long-time coach Gordon Walker.

“I left one at his house,” explained Carrington. “Bucky said you should really give one to him, so I have left one with him to look after... I left it behind on purpose.”

Otherwise, her golden haul is sitting on a shelf at home, well out of view, reflecting her typically understated approach.

“They are in my office,” said Carrington. “I put them in socks, to keep them from scratching, plonked in a box. Which is pretty sad, isn’t it? Someone always has to remind me to take my medals somewhere.”

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns.