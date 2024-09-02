Not that she knew that.

“Do I? I don’t know,” she says, laughing, when told by AAP.

“It’s been a really incredible last three years and at the moment, I’m relishing not doing anything.

“So I’m making sure I have that rest and I find myself back into a really clear headspace where I can make good decisions going forward for myself.

“I understand people would like to know. I’m absolutely content with achieving something so special and I feel really good about what we’ve done.”

It is a little-known fact about Carrington that she studied political science and Māori studies in a degree earned on the side of her sporting career.

Might she consider a career in Wellington when her canoeing days are over - whether that’s now, or following the Los Angeles Games?

“I cannot see myself in a position like that. Never,” she said.

“Those positions look very hard and right now, I wouldn’t have the time or the energy.”

Instead, Carrington is eying non-political leadership roles.

In launching her new book - Lisa Carrington Chases a Champion - she’s doing just that, she hopes, as an inspiration to young athletes and flying the flag for her Māori heritage.

“I have always had the idea of, ‘what can I do to share lessons I’ve learned, and particularly to share them with kids’,” she said.

“For me, a way to try to give back of what I have picked up and through this platform with having a kids’ book, it’s really, really special.”

The book follows the ups and downs of 8-year-old Lisa starting to take her canoeing seriously at surf club, and is targeted at kids of a similar age.

There are two versions, in English, and in te reo.

“It’s really important for me to have it in te reo. Being able to have Māori cultures embedded in the mainstream ... it’s so important for Māori culture to maintain and be integrated, to stay alive.”



