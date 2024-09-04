“I am very sorry for the backlash that the community has experienced, but I can’t control how people react.”

She also revealed how she felt during the saga, including when TV cameras chased her through the streets.

Raygun competes during the Breaking B-Girls round robin event at the Olympics. Photo / Getty Images

“That was really wild. If people are chasing me, what do I do? But that really did put me in a state of panic.”

It comes as Yahoo reported TV networks across the ditch have been fighting to get the Olympian on their shows.

“The future of one of the world’s most talked about Australians, Raygun, is currently being negotiated with multiple TV offers,” it reported.

“They are looking for ‘exclusive-network-deals’ that could be 12 to 24 months long. Blocking out other opportunities from competing programming.”

“I just want to start by thanking all the people who have supported me. I really appreciate all the positivity and I’m glad I was able to bring some joy into your life,” Gunn said.

“I didn’t also think that would open the door to so much hate which has frankly been pretty devastating.

“I went out there and I had fun, I did take it very seriously. I worked my butt off preparing for the Olympics and I gave my all, truly. I am honoured to have been a part of the Australian Olympic team and to be part of breaking’s Olympic debut.”



