Rachael ‘Raygun’ Gunn says she is devastated by the backlash the break-dancing community received after her performance at Paris 2024.
Gunn made headlines after failing to score a single point in her three round-robin battles in Paris as breaking made its debut as an Olympic sport.
Her performance, which included hopping like a kangaroo, quickly sent social media into a frenzy, leading to waves of criticism targeted at the lecturer with a PhD in cultural studies.
In her first interview since the Olympics, the Australian cult figure sat down for a tell-all interview with Channel Ten’s The Project, which is set to air at 8.30pm in Australia.
In an excerpt of the interview with host Waleed Aly, the 37-year-old said she was sorry to hear about the criticisms on the wider breaking community.