Media personality and journalist Patrick Gower has tackled some of New Zealand’s big issues as well as going viral for a skit about “the f***ing news”, but now he has a new message he wants Kiwis to hear.
Kiwis often punch above their weight when it comes to the Olympics games, and with Paris 2024 officially kicking off on Saturday NZ time, Gower believes our Olympians need our support more than ever.
He was asked to front a campaign by 2degrees called Team Talk, where Kiwis send their messages into the athletes and it is played at New Zealand House in the Olympic village.
Gower, who “bloody loves the Olympics” initially said no to delivering the first message to the athletes. But in dramatic fashion he decided to let rip and released an iconic and rousing rally cry calling on Kiwis to tap into their patriotism.