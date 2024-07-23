Patrick Gower has a message for all Kiwis ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“It got me thinking about the swish of Lisa Carrington’s oar pushing her forward and carrying this nation in her waka,” he reminisced jumping out of his seat.

“And about the swish of John Walker’s moolay, his mullet, as he ran to gold back in 1976. It really was a good haircut.

“And about Valerie Adams throwing that shot-put simultaneously casting our worries away as she did it.

“And you know what, Kiwis? I just started to get a wee bit fired up. It made me think what legends will step up in Paris and help cast away what has been a bit of a crappy time for so many of us.

“I know that our Olympians will step up and Kiwis we need to step up and back our Olympians.

“I don’t care who you are. This is our moment. This, it the f***ing Olympics.”

Gower’s message is one of many expected to be sent to the Kiwi athletes, with the families of canoeist Luuka Jones and teenage climber Julian David among those who have shared words of support.

Kiwis can submit their messages of support to 2degrees Team Talk here.

Those keen to see our Kiwis in action will get a chance to as early as Thursday with the OlyWhites taking on Guinea in their first football pool match at 3am.

Our Men’s Rugby sevens side is also in action against Japan at 4am before a clash with South Africa at 7.30am.

Full New Zealand Olympics schedule here.



