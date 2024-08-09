Advertisement
Home / Sport / Olympics

Olympics 2024: Maddison-Lee Wesche wins silver in thrilling Paris 2024 women’s shot put final

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Maddison-Lee Wesche claimed the silver medal in a thrilling women’s shot put final at the Paris 2024 Olympics this morning.

Yemisi Ogunleye of Germany emerged as the ultimate champion, but not before a nail-biting battle with Wesche for the top spot.

For most of the final, Wesche held the lead. However, Ogunleye had a remarkable final round throw, stealing the lead from the Kiwi athlete.

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 09: Maddison-Lee Wesche of Team New Zealand celebrates winning silver during the Women's Shot Put Final on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 09, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
The crowd was electrified as Ogunleye hyped them up before unleashing a 20.00m throw. With one final opportunity to reclaim the lead and snatch the gold medal, Wesche gave it her all. Unfortunately, her last effort fell short at 19.68m

Nonetheless, Wesche’s earlier throw of 19.86m, which also happened to be her personal best, secured her the silver medal.

A Kiwi woman has now stood on the podium in the shot put event at the last five Olympic Games. Valerie Adams claimed gold in Beijing and London, silver in Rio, and bronze in Tokyo. Wesche’s silver medal at Paris 2024 continues this streak.

Maddison-Lee Wesche told Sky Sport she was “a little bit speechless” after the final.

“My family’s in the stand and just to see them, I might tear up, My team are here. I don’t even have words.

“Mum and my sisters and my coach, my whole team and my Nana and Poppa and aunties and uncles and friends and family. Their support means the world. To take time out of their lives to watch me come and do a weird thing like throw shot put, I am so proud and grateful of them

Asked about the final, Wesche said women’s shot put was “so competitive” at the moment: “You can never rely on the position you’re in throughout the whole comp. You wait to the end of the sixth throw and that’s the way where you’re going to be.

“Today I’m second and though I would have loved first and I would have loved to produce another PB, Yemi came out on top. She was the better athlete today and also a really kind person.

“I’m just happy to be here. Maddi Wesche, the Olympic silver medallist, doesn’t sound too bad.”

Hear it as it happens with live commentary of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on GOLD SPORT & iHeartRadio, plus comprehensive coverage on Newstalk ZB.


