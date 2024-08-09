All the action from day 13 of the Paris Olympics 2024.

Here’s all you need to know about today’s action at the Paris Olympics across Friday evening and into tomorrow morning.

New Zealand’s medal chances on day 14

11.10pm: Kayak sprint – Women’s K2 500m final (Dame Lisa Carrington and Alicia Hoskin) – if qualified

A chance for Carrington and Hoskin to make it two medals in two days. Coming off their K4 500m triumph, they line up in the K2 semifinals at 8.50pm with a potential final 80 minutes later. They weren’t the fastest in the heats but have won two golds in World Cup events this year, including winning the Poznan final by more than a second over German duo Lema Roehlings and Pauline Jagsch.

11.30pm: Kayak sprint – Men’s K2 500m final (Kurtis Imrie and Hamish Legarth) – if qualified

Qualified in lane eight for the semifinals, a few seconds off the top teams. The top four advance to the final.

4.09am: Cycling – Track – Women’s Madison final (Bryony Botha, Emily Shearman)

The duo are second in the Olympics rankings going into the two-person race after claiming silver at the Track Cycling Nations Cup event in Hong Kong. Reigning world champions Neah Evans and Elinor Barker of Great Britain are the favourites with Georgina Baker and Alexandra Manly of Australia and Tokyo silver medallists Amalie Dideriksen and Julie Lethto of Denmark teams to watch out for.

5.40am: Athletics – Women’s shot put final (Maddi Wesche)

The Kiwi shot putter threw the second-best effort in qualifying to ease into the final with an effort of 19.25m. She was one of only three to go over the qualifying standard to automatically book a spot in the 12-women final. Canada’s Sarah Mitton is the in-form favourite with Tokyo champion Lijao Gong and silver medallist Ravin Saunders also making it onto the final.

Also in action

Golf - Lydia Ko made a big move overnight to jump into third position following a five-under 67. She begins round three in the final grouping three shots back from Swiss leader Morgane Metraux. China’s Ruoning Yin, last year’s PGA Championship winner, is second at seven-under.

Artistic swimming - Eva Morris and Nina Brown compete in the duet technical routine competition,

New Zealand schedule day 14 at Olympics 2024

Friday, August 9

Saturday, August 10

