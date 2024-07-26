Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Olympics

Olympics 2024: Dronegate — Why Canada’s players shouldn’t be punished in ugly affair, as New Zealand push for heavier sanctions — Michael Burgess

Michael Burgess
By
5 mins to read
The River Seine has been blocked off and security is high as Paris prepares to officially open the Olympic Games. Video / NZ Herald

By Michael Burgess in Paris

THREE KEY FACTS:

  • New Zealand Football is pushing for Canada to lose points from a 2-1 win on Thursday.
  • Sources in Paris have also told the Herald that NZF has suggested Canada should be expelled from the tournament, though NZF is not commenting due to the ongoing investigation.
  • Early Canadian investigations have indicated to the Herald that analyst Joseph Lombardi ‘went rogue’.

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist for the New Zealand Herald since 2005, covering the Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

OPINION

New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Olympics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Olympics