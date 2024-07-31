New Zealand medals total: 2

Silver for Hayden Wilde

Wilde has been once more edged by his good friend and great rival, run down by Alex Yee with mere metres remaining in an Olympic triathlon that had played out exactly according to the Kiwi’s plan.

At the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham two years ago, when the pair had seemed set to sprint for gold, Wilde was denied by a contentious penalty.

Not today. At the end of almost certainly the the most picturesque triathlon in Olympic history, racing through the heart of the French capital, today he was denied by a better athlete. Read Kris Shannon’s full report.

Rowing duo into final

Lightweight double scullers Jackie Kiddle and Shannon Cox qualified for the final after finishing second in their semifinal, behind the British crew. Their time was the fifth best across the two semifinals and they will race for a medal later in the week. The men’s pair of Dan Williamson and Phillip Wilson finished fourth in their semifinal and didn’t make the final.

Sailing: Kiwi crews into medal races

The men’s 49er crew Isaac McHardie and Will McKenzie sit in bronze position going into tomorrow’s medal race, after sitting first before the last race of the day. They had a win, a 10th and a 15th today to sit eight points back from gold and three back from silver. Points are worth double in the medal race so a gold is certainly on the cards if they can finish high up the leaderboard. The 49er FX crew of Jo Aleh and Molly Meech have bounced back well to reach the medal race in seventh place but appear to be out of medal contention.

In the windsurfing, Josh Armit sits in fifth with 10 of 15 races completed. Veerle ten Have has improved to eighth after 11 of 17 races.

Swimming: Kiwi short of semifinals

Backstroker Kane Follows was the sole New Zealander in the pool featuring in the 200m men’s heats. He was second in his heat in a time of 1 minute and 58.63 seconds but it wasn’t enough to make the semifinals.

Equestrian

Melissa Galloway did not qualify for the dressage final. On board Windermere J’Obei W (Joey for short), Galloway had a score of 68.913, about 5% shy of the qualifying mark.

Football to come

The Football Ferns face a must-win against France in their final group game to have any chance of making the quarter-finals. The kick off at 7am.

The Football Ferns face a must-win against France in their final group game to have any chance of making the quarter-finals. The kick off at 7am.




