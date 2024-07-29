New Zealand medals total: 0

Mountain bike cross country - Sam Gaze finishes sixth

Gaze trailed by 19 seconds after the first of eight laps, stuck in 16th as defending champion Tom Pidcock started to stretch the field. The Kiwi gradually worked his way inside the top 10, and after Pidcock sustained a puncture on the fourth lap, a minor medal seemed within reach.

Pidcock would eventually take gold amid a chorus of boos from home fans — upset with the favourite’s final-lap attack that cut off French silver medallist Victor Koretzky — while Gaze was forced to settle for sixth, 1m 30s off bronze.

Equestrian: Showjumping final - Tim Price sixth, NZ team eighth

Another medal-less campaign for the eventing team with Tim Price and Falco the best of the Kiwi trio finishing in sixth in the individual event. Clarke Johnstone was 18th while Jonelle Price finished 40th. German Michael Jung aboard Chipmunk FRH claimed a stunning third straight gold.

Great Britain won team gold beating hosts France with Japan taking bronze. New Zealand now haven’t won an equestrian medal in three straight Olympics with Mark Todd the last rider to claim an individual medal back in 2000.

Jonelle Price of New Zealand in action during the Event Jumping Teams Final. Photo / Photosport

Sailing: Men’s 49er crew remain in top spot

Everything seems to be going to plan for Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie in Marseille with another great day. They lead the field halfway through the regatta with two more victories overnight. They have just 14 net points, five clear of the Irish crew in second and 14 ahead of the third-placed crew from Spain. They have six more races before the medal race. A few more wins tomorrow and they could almost have a medal secured.

The women’s 49er crew of Jo Aleh and Molly Meech improved on a poor opening day with a ninth, 17th and an eighth today but still remain in 19th place of the 20 crews.

There was only enough wind for one race for the windfoiler men with Josh Armit finishing fourth. In the women’s Veerle Ten Have was 23rd and 15th to sit 21st after two races. The top 10 after 20 races make the quarter-finals.

Rugby Sevens - Black Ferns secure top ranking, to play China

The New Zealand women’s team emulated the men’s side by claiming the top ranking after pool play following a 38-7 win over Fiji. They will face China in the quarter-finals at 7am. The two sides met in pool play yesterday which New Zealand won 43-5.

The quarter-finals are:

7am Black Ferns Sevens v China

7.30am Great Britain v USA

8am France v Canada

8.30am Australia v Ireland

Tennis - Women’s doubles team out in first round

Erin Routliffe and Lulu Sun were defeated 6-2 6-3 by Italy’s Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini ending New Zealand’s tennis hopes at Roland-Garros.

Novak Djokovic beat Rafael Nadal 6-1, 6-4 in the superstar clash in the men’s singles.

Shooting - Men’s trap qualification

Owen Robinson shot 71/75 from his opening three rounds to sit in 19th place with two rounds left to come tonight. Two shooters lead the way with just one missed target. The top six advance to the final.

One more medal chance today

7am: Rugby sevens - Women’s quarter-final v China

7.48am: Swimming - Women’s 200m freestyle final (Erika Fairweather)

Fairweather competes in the 200m final after finishing fourth in the 400m final. She’ll be starting in lane seven after finishing fifth in a stacked semifinal.

















Hear it as it happens with live commentary of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on GOLD SPORT & iHeartRadio, plus comprehensive coverage on Newstalk ZB.




