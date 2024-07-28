Swimming - Lewis Clareburt and Erika Fairweather advance

Last night New Zealand’s best hopes were back in the pool and return again this morning. Lewis Clareburt will race for gold at 6.30am in the men’s 400m IM medley final after finishing fourth in his heat. Fairweather returned in the 200m and was second in her heat. Her semifinal is at 8am.

Canoe slalom - Luuka Jones eighth

Rio medallist Jones has fallen short of another medal after finishing eighth in the canoe slalom final with a costly gate penalty. Australia Jessica Fox won the gold.

“Was just a little bit off my game out there. With time losses and a touch which put me back quite a lot. I gave it my all and that’s all I could do really,” Jones told Sky Sport.

“I have kayak cross coming up and I feel really strong in that category.”

Equestrian - NZ sit sixth going into show jumping

With the Cross Country complete the New Zealand eventing team have dropped to back to sixth (118.20 penalties). Great Britain, France and Japan sit in the medals. Three-time Olympic champion German veteran Michael Jung (17.80) leads the individual standings. Tim Price is the best of the Kiwis in ninth (28.50 penalties). Clarke Johnstone is 12th (30.50) and Jonelle Price in 41st (59.20).

Sailing - Great start for the 49er FX men

Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie sit in top spot after the first three races today with a first and a third in the opening two races, they finished eighth in the third race and lead the overall standings with Ireland one point behind. The 49er FX (Jo Aleh and Molly Meech) sit last after a poor opening day, with a 15th, 17th and 20th in the 20-strong fleet. The men’s and women’s foil was postponed today.

Rugby Sevens - Black Ferns Sevens too good for China

The Black Ferns Sevens opened their campaign with a 43-5 thrashing of China. They should expect a strong challenge from Canada at 7.30am.

Men’s hockey - Black Sticks lose again

The men’s Black Sticks sit in on 0-2 hole in pool B after a 2-1 defeat to Olympic champions Belgium.

Women’s football - Football Ferns also lose again

The Football Ferns fell 2-0 to Colombia in their second group-stage match at the Paris Games. Desperate for points after losing to Canada in the first round, New Zealand conceded a goal in the 27th minute when Marcela Restrepo struck from outside the box. The Colombians continued to press, leaving the Kiwis struggling to create opportunities for much of the game. Despite a valiant late push from New Zealand, Colombia sealed their victory with another fantastic strike from Leicy Santos. The result has New Zealand in third place in Group A, ahead of Canada, who are sit on -3 points. Canada needs at least a draw in their match against France at 7 am today to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Rowing - Another solid day for Kiwi rowers

Four of the five Kiwi rowing crews advanced to the next round last night. The men’s four (Logan Ullrich, Matt Macdonald, Tom Murray and Oliver Maclean) won their heat and are through to the final. The women’s four (Jackie Gowler, Davina Waddy, Phoebe Spoors and Kerri Williams) finished second in their heat and also advance to the final. In other events Lightweight Double Scullers Jackie Kiddle and Shannon Cox finished first in their heat and are into the semifinals. The men’s pair of Dan Williamson and Phillip Wilson finished second in their heat, qualify for semifinals. The only crew to have to go through the repechage is the women’s pair of Kate Haines and Alana Sherman who finished fifth in their heat.

Mountain bike cross country - Sammie Maxwell eighth

New Zealand’s Sammie Maxwell had a top 10 finish in the women’s cross country. France’s Pauline Ferrand Prevot completed the course to a huge roar as she claimed gold on home soil. Maxwell was eighth, 4:41 behind Prevot - an impressive result for the youngster who is relatively new to this level of competition. The TV commentators give her a big plug for that finish.

Gymnastics - Georgia-Rose Brown just missed out on final place

New Zealand’s Georgia-Rose Brown officially finished in 25th place overall - a heartbreaking final place as the Top 24 advance to the final. Here are her individual apparatus results:

Vault: 13.233

Uneven bars: 13.666

Floor: 12.233

Balance beam: 12.333

Tennis - Lulu Sun out in first round

Lulu Sun was knocked out in the first round of the women’s singles after being a late call-up. Sun was defeated by 12th-seed Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine 6-4 6-4. Sun and doubles partner Erin Routliffe are still waiting for their opening round clash against Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini of Italy.



