Athletics – Women’s pole vault final, Eliza McCartney, Imogen Ayris, Olivia McTaggart, 4.15am

All three Kiwis are part of a 20-women field so it could take a while before the medals are decided. Rio bronze medallist McCartney is the best hope for New Zealand. Aussie Nina Kennedy is the top-ranked vaulter in the field, with defending champion American Katie Moon number two.

Cycling – Track women’s team pursuit medal races, Ally Wollaston, Bryony Botha, Emily Shearman, Nicole Shields – if qualified 5.25am

The foursome blitzed the field and are one win away from the gold medal race after setting the fastest time in women’s team pursuit qualifying. They advanced top into the first round where they will race Italy, who finished just under three seconds behind them, in their heat tonight. Win that race and New Zealand are riding for gold at 5.28am. If they lose, they could still race for bronze at 5.17am if they set a top-four time.

Other Kiwis in action on day 12

Kayak sprint

It’s Dame Lisa Carrington v Aimee Fisher – but not really as they appear in different heats in the K1 500m tonight. A possible showdown will be in the coming days.

Athletics

In the morning session in Paris, Hamish Kerr will appear in the men’s high jump qualification at 8.05pm NZT with Tori Peeters throwing in the women’s javelin qualification around the same time. On the track, James Preston features in the 800m heats. In the evening session, tomorrow morning NZT, Ethan Oliver makes his Olympic debut in the men’s triple jump qualification.

Golf

Lydia Ko goes for Olympic medal number three, chasing gold to complete the set. She tees off at 10.06pm.

Diving

Lizzie Roussel competes in the women’s 3m springboard. Among the 6000 cheering on competitors will be her 2-year-old daughter, Athena Olympia Jean Roussel. The 26-year-old American-based diver will make history in Paris when she becomes the first Kiwi diver to compete in two Olympics.

Lizzie Roussel competing at the 2016 Olympics, aged just 18. She will return in Paris aged 26 after becoming a mum. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand schedule Olympics 2024 Day 12

Wednesday August 7

7.30pm: Kayak sprint – Women’s K1 500m heat 1 (Aimee Fisher)

7.35pm: Kayak sprint – Women’s K1 500m heat 5 (Dame Lisa Carrington)

8.05pm: Athletics – Men’s high jump qualification (Hamish Kerr)

8.25pm: Athletics – Women’s javelin qualification (Tori Peeters)

9.55pm: Athletics – Men’s 800m heats (James Preston)

10.03pm: Sailing – Kite surfing women’s races 7-11 (Justina Kitchen)

10.06pm: Women’s golf round one (Lydia Ko)

10.23pm: Sailing – Kite surfing men’s (Lukas Walton-Keim)

10.45pm: Cycling – Track – Men’s sprint qualifying (Sam Dakin)

11.13pm: Sailing - Men’s dinghy medal race (Tom Saunders)

11.26pm: Cycling – Track – Women’s keirin first round (Ellesse Andrews, Rebecca Petch)

11.30pm: Kayak sprint – Women’s K1 500m quarter-finals (Dame Lisa Carrington, Aimee Fisher) – if qualified

11.52pm: Cycling – Track – Women’s team pursuit first round (Ally Wollaston, Bryony Botha, Emily Shearman, Nicole Shields)

Thursday August 8

12.30am: Cycling – Track – Men’s sprint 1/32 finals (Sam Dakin) – if qualified

12.43am: Sailing – Nacra medal race (Micah Wilkinson, Erica Dawson)

1am: Diving – Women’s 3m springboard (Lizzie Roussel)

1.43am: Sailing – 1-person dinghy men’s medal race (Tom Saunders)

3.30am: Cycling – Track – Men’s sprint 1/16 finals (Sam Dakin) – if qualified

4.15am: Athletics – Women’s pole vault final (Eliza McCartney, Imogen Ayris, Olivia McTaggart)

4.33am: Cycling – Track men’s team pursuit 5th-6th race (Aaron Gate, Keegan Hornblow, Tom Sexton and Campbell Stewart)

5.15am: Athletics – Men’s triple jump qualification (Ethan Olivier)

5.17am: Cycling – Track women’s team pursuit bronze final (Ally Wollaston, Bryony Botha, Emily Shearman, Nicole Shields) – if qualified

5.28am: Cycling – Track women’s team pursuit gold final (Ally Wollaston, Bryony Botha, Emily Shearman, Nicole Shields) – if qualified

5.38am: Cycling – Track – Men’s sprint 1/8 finals (Sam Dakin) – if qualified

How to follow Olympics 2024

The Herald will have live updates running throughout the entire Olympics, while you can listen to commentary on Gold Sport. You can catch all the action on Sky Sport. Every event on Sky can also be watched via streaming on Sky Sport Now or Sky Go.

Hear it as it happens with live commentary of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on GOLD SPORT & iHeartRadio, plus comprehensive coverage on Newstalk ZB.



