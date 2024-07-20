“[The name] was a tribute to her and the time of life that I was in and to tell her that I decided to have her and raise her . . . that she meant more to me than the Olympics,” Roussel told the Herald from her base in the US.
“It is a special story to tell her. And now that she gets to come with me it just makes it even more special.”
In the run-up to the Tokyo, Roussel was “really peaking in performance and my abilities”.
The Tokyo Olympics were ultimately delayed a year due to the global Covid-19 pandemic. While the announcement of the delay was of little surprise to many athletes, Roussel’s confirmation she was pregnant was the last thing she’d planned for.
“I heard the news and you can imagine my reaction . . . pretty shocked,” she said.
“I had this plan of what the next few years of my life was going to look like and that all changed in an instant.
“But I feel like I navigated it quite well and I had a big support system. And I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way . . . now I can go to the Olympics and have my little girl there too.”
Athena Olympia will travel to Paris with her father and members of both of her parents’ families.
The women’s 3m springboard diving competition is set to run between August 7-9, during which time Roussel will be staying in the official Athletes’ Village.
Post-competition, she will spend the remainder of the Games catching up with those who mean the most to her.
Born in Auckland, she started competing at age nine.
Her abilities were such that she was awarded a diving scholarship to Louisiana State University in her late teens.
And her chosen sport is not for the faint-hearted.
Research by British physicist Helen Czerski states divers from a 3m springboard will travel at about 10m per second on the descent to the pool. They will be travelling downwards at speeds of about 33km/h.
Roussel said there was an unmistakable fear factor of going off the 3m board. But the feeling of getting it right was priceless.
“There is nothing quite like conquering a fear, or something you can’t do, or are scared to do,” she said. “I feel that is what diving is about.
“I was always a very cautious kid and think it is a miracle that I am still in this sport and decided to stick to such a scary sport. I was always that kid that would cry on the diving board and didn’t want to go.
“The coaches would have to bribe me with chocolate to dive. But somehow, I stuck through it and here I am today. I am glad I stuck through.”
That persistence now allows her to use the OLY title after her name; the official title the International Olympic Committee allowed Olympians to use.
Roussel said having OLY after her name – including on her social media channels – was a “big symbol” for her of how she achieved her dreams in sport and life in general.
“It is just a lesson that what you dream, you can achieve. That is how I go about my life; I set big goals and I go after them.”
“The human body is incredible”
Roussel’s 18th birthday doubled as her debut as an Olympian in the women’s 3m springboard competition at the Rio Olympics.
Competing in Rio she became the first Kiwi diver to appear at an Olympics since Tania Paterson took part in the women’s 10m platform category.
She said the path her life had travelled, her build-up to Paris was “not even comparable” to her Olympic debut.
“I really feel in such a better position going in,” Roussel said. “Not just physically, but also mentally, I have a lot of appreciation for the sport and how I compete well.
“I am also more physically strong than I was back then, I am doing harder dives. That is something that still blows my mind because I didn’t think that was going to be possible after having my little girl.
“I had some help from the Black and White Golfers Trust and other independent sponsors who have not only helped me financially but have played a very supportive role, not just in diving but in life as well.
“Some of these people are mums as well, and just bonding over being a mum has meant the world to me.”
She said she was blown away by some of the “kindness” of those who had supported her.
Their help would not be forgotten, she stressed.
“Sometimes the world can look really bleak,” Roussel said.
“But I have encountered so many warm and generous people that it is so inspirational. I hope that one day I will be able to give back to somebody else who is in the same situation as me.”
“I would just say go for it, don’t hold back and don’t quit,” she said.
“Keep going day in, day out. You don’t have to be perfect every day, you just have to show up.”
Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 30 years of newsroom experience. He travelled to Sydney and Athens to cover the 2000 and 2004 Olympics respectively.