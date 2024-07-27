Swimming: Erika Fairweather races for gold

Erika Fairweather won her heat in the 400m freestyle with a time of 4:02.55 and moved into the medal race, which takes place at 6.55am. Eve Thomas finished eighth in the same heat with a time of 4:11.86.

Rowing: Kiwis look strong on day one

A near-perfect opening day for the New Zealand rowing contingent. Single scullers Emma Twigg and Tom Mackintosh both won their heats to move into the quarter-finals as did double sculls women’s pair of Lucy Spoors and Brooke Francis who advance to the semifinals. Men’s double sculls Robbie Manson and Jordan Parry came second in their heat to reach into the semifinals as well.

Equestrian: Riders sit fourth overall after dressage

First day of the three-day eventing with the dressage and New Zealand sit behind Great Britain, Germany and France in the medal positions heading into tonight’s cross country. Clarke Johnstone was the best of the Kiwis (25.70 penalty points, 9th place) with Tim Price 26.50, 12th and Jonelle Price further behind 30.80, 27th.

Cycling: Fine time trial ride by Kim Cadzow

Kim Cadzow finished seventh in women’s time trial, but was in gold medal position for a decent length of time.

Australia’s Grace Brown smashed the field by over 90 seconds to claim the gold medal. Cadzow eventually dropped outside the medal - still an incredible result for the 22-year-old in her first Olympics and just three years into her career.

In the men’s time trial, Laurence Pithie finished with a time of 38:49.76, to end in 24th place.

Kim Cadzow of Team New Zealand competes during the Women’s Individual Time Trial on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Photo / Getty Images

Rugby sevens: All Blacks Sevens finish fifth

A winning day to finish their campaign in Paris after the heartbreak of being knocked out in the quarter-finals. There were emotional scenes earlier this morning after New Zealand salvaged a 17-12 golden-point victory over Argentina. They then beat Ireland for a second time in the fifth-place playoff, 17-7.

In the gold medal match, France beat 26-7 in amazing scenes at Stade de France to claim the host nation’s first gold of the Games. France didn’t even qualify for the last Olympics and denied two-time winners Fiji.

Hockey: Black Sticks men lose pool opener

It was late heartbreak for the Black Sticks who were denied what would have been a hard-earned draw against India in their opening pool game. New Zealand opened the scoring through Sam Lane but trailed 2-1 going into the final quarter. Simon Child levelled the game midway through the final quarter. But India earned a penalty stroke with 1.57 minutes to play, converting it to take the win.

Canoe slalom: Luuka Jones advances to semifinals

Rio medallist Jones finished 15th after the two runs today to advance to the semifinals, through 22 of the 25 competitors moved to the next stage. Jones will need to improve to make the final with the top 12 racing for the medals.

First medals won

*Not for New Zealand, but still.

Earlier, Kazakhstan became the first country to get on the podium at this games. Alexandra Le and Islam Satpayev claimed bronze in the 10m mixed air rifle.

China has become the first nation to claim gold - topping the leaderboard with two already - by winning the women’s synchronised 3m springboard, and 10m mixed air rifle.

