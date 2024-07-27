There are allegations of drone use over a long period – stretching back years - while there is also an ongoing IOC and FIFA investigation into the team. It’s been a crazy time and Canadians here are in shock.

“It’s very upsetting,” said Susan Li,” a visiting fan from Vancouver, British Colombia. “I know that it is not really part of our nation, the way we are. It’s not very Canadian obviously. A lot of people I know worked hard to get here and it’s a shame that a couple of people ruined it for them.”

At the same time, Li, who is the founder of the World Warrior Project, doesn’t think the nation need to be ashamed, due to the actions of a few individuals.

“I’m surprised and disappointed but it’s hard to feel ashamed because of one person,” added Li. “I don’t feel that one person should make the rest of the nation look bad or feel bad. Canada did the right thing, they started investigating straight away, so proud of them for stepping up quickly.”

Another Canadian, Lisa, who is originally from Montreal but is now a resident of Paris, was blindsided by the story

“I wasn’t following the news,” said Lisa. “I am quite shocked that this happened but at the same time I’m not completely surprised. [But] if the team was doing so well to begin with, why would they need to cheat and spy?”

In terms of what happens next, Lisa wants an in-depth investigation.

“I would interview all the players one by one – even if it takes a lot of time – to get a feel of what is going on behind the scenes,” said Lisa. “And then I think the coaches and whoever is managing this should be penalised, but not the players.”

As she headed off to soak up the opening ceremony on Friday – while also looking forward to some Olympic events over the next week – she wanted to keep a low profile.

“I’m actually embarrassed to be wearing red right now because I don’t want to be beaten up by the New Zealanders,” she laughed.







