Football legend Christine Sinclair has broken her silence amid the drone spying scandal that has rocked the Canadian women’s football team, casting a shadow over their 2-1 victory against New Zealand in their Olympic opener.
Sinclair, the all-time FIFA leading goal scorer in international play, took to Instagram to express her pride and commitment to representing Canada, while addressing the controversy head-on.
“Having contested over 300 international matches, including four Olympic Games, there was no greater honour than wearing the maple leaf and representing Canada on the world stage.
“As players, we train endlessly our whole lives for those moments. Together, we take pride in letting our play speak for itself. We battle within the touchlines with integrity, and try to meet each result with grace - win, lose, or draw.