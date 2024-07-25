Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Olympics

Olympics 2024: Canada’s spying on the Football Ferns dirtier than the Seine River - Jason Pine

Jason Pine
By
3 mins to read
Michael Burgess tries to find the Canadian Olympic Committee to get answers about the Drone Gate situation. Video / Michael Burgess

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The Football Ferns reported an incident of spying while preparing for the Paris Olympics
  • Canada’s women’s team have since been revealed as the culprits, not once but twice
  • The two sides face off in their Olympic football opener on Friday morning (NZ time)

Jason Pine is host of Weekend Sport 12pm-3pm Saturday & Sunday on Newstalk ZB

OPINION

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Faster, higher, stronger.

The Canadian women’s football team has taken the central word in the Olympic Games

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Olympics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Olympics