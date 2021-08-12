NPC rugby: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's Auckland debut delayed due to knee injury

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is set to make his debut for Auckland next weekend. Photo / Photosport

New recruit Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is a good chance to play for Auckland next weekend and may have been included in the squad to play Tasman in Nelson on Saturday but for a knee injury which is hampering his kicking practice.

The inspirational former Warriors captain and fullback, and one of the best players in the NRL, has carried the knee issue into his return to rugby but it didn't appear to hinder him during a tough training session today at Auckland's Alexandra Park base.

Auckland, facing a tough start to their NPC campaign, began their season on a near perfect note with a 35-24 victory over Canterbury at Eden Park last Sunday.

Wearing heavy strapping on his right leg today, Tuivasa-Sheck kicked, chased hard and tackled on the right wing against the starting line-up set to play the defending champions, and the wing is where he is likely to play should he be involved in Auckland's round three match against Bay of Plenty at Eden Park next Saturday night.

Tuivasa-Sheck, 27, was one of several to work with forwards coach Steve Bates on the contact area after the main session, and Bates said the former league player's learning curve is still significant.

"100 per cent it is," Bates said. "People think rugby and rugby league are the same game but they're vastly different. The similarity is they run up and they get tackled, and then everything after that is very different.

"You've got to remember that he hasn't played [rugby] since I think Otahuhu College which is probably eight, nine or 10 years ago so he's got a bit to learn. But what we do know and what everyone knows, is that he's a phenomenal athlete.

"He won't get everything right throughout this campaign, but he'll get more right than wrong."

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck watches Auckland take on Canterbury from the team box. Photo / Photosport

Asked about Tuivasa-Sheck's kicking ability, Bates said: "He's done a little bit of kicking. He's had a little knee injury from his last game at the Warriors which he's getting over, so he hasn't done a lot. I would imagine his tactical kicking would be pretty good. I haven't seen him let rip too much at the moment. Attacking kicking is a big part of rugby and playing in the back three, it's something he'll have to work on for sure."

Experienced centre Bryce Heem said Tuivasa-Sheck's professionalism and confidence set him apart.

"He's a bit of a superstar so everyone's pretty excited about it," Heem said. "His professionalism for one thing is outstanding. He's a huge influence on the young boys especially and the way he conducts himself on the field is outstanding. He has a great skillset. When he gets on the field it's going to be exciting to watch.

"He's so keen to learn and do well both form himself and the team. He's vocal and I guess he's quite confident … because he nails his homework."

A head injury for fullback Zarn Sullivan has forced head coach Alama Ieremia into a backline reshuffle for Tasman, with Salesi Rayasi moving from left wing to fullback and Solomone Kata, another former Warriors player, named on the right wing in his first start.

Two Grammar TEC players, Jock McKenzie, 19, and Heremaia Murray have been named on the reserves bench and are in line to make their NPC debuts, with 32-year-old Heem saying he was beginning to feel his age.

"I felt old before Jock came on to the team," he said. "We've got a couple of other guys in their 30s which I was happy about but I'm still the oldest by a few months. For me it's exciting to see these young guys come through, especially someone like Jock. He's an exciting talent. He seems cool, calm and collected for such a young guy."

Auckland team to play Tasman at Trafalgar Park on Saturday, kick-off 2.05pm:

15. Salesi Rayasi, 14. Solomone Kata, 13. Bryce Heem, 12. Corey Evans, 11. AJ Lam, 10. Harry Plummer (c), 9. Jonathan Ruru, 8. Vaiolini Ekuasi, 7. Blake Gibson, 6. Adrian Choat, 5. Jamie Lane, 4. Scott Scrafton, 3. Marcel Renata, 2. Leni Apisai, 1. Alex Hodgman.

Reserves: 16. Soane Vikena, 17. Jordan Lay, 18. Sione Ahio, 19. Hamish Dalzell, 20. Waimana Riedlinger-Kapa, 21. Taufa Funaki, 22. Jock McKenzie, 23. Heremaia Murray.