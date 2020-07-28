The New Zealand Warriors have narrowed their list of candidates for the vacant coaching job, with Ben and Shane Walker now out of the race.

Shortly after reports that former Manly coach Geoff Toovey was out of the running for the role, the Walker brothers have revealed that they were told their application was unsuccessful.

"We haven't got the job," Ben Walker told News Corp Australia. "It's very disappointing, we thought we were right in the mix.

"We had a job interview and we put forward our case, but I understand the reason why decisions are made, and we have no angst or anger at all towards the Warriors' management.

"We had already started to compile a list of players we would target and our plans on how to turn the Warriors around, but unfortunately we won't get that chance."

Chris Walker, Ben Walker, Shane Walker of the Jets hold aloft the winners trophy after the 2015 State Championship grand final. Photo / Getty Images

The Walkers, who recently coached the Ipswich Jets to Intrust Super Cup and NRL State Championship titles in 2015 with the smallest budget in the league, are still hopeful they will catch a break sometime in the near future.

"We're still hopeful a chance will come up," Walker said.

"Hopefully, one day, there will be a club board or an owner who have the confidence to back their judgment on us."

Recently departed Cowboys coach Paul Green, who led his side to the 2015 NRL Premiership title, is the front-runner to claim the Warriors job, reports News Corp.

The other candidates linked to the role include interim coach Todd Payten, former Wigan mentor Shaun Wane and Penrith Panthers boss Anthony Griffin.