Manly great Geoff Toovey has reportedly been brutally rejected from a shot at the vacant New Zealand Warriors job, swept aside without even an interview.

TVNZ's Matt Manukia tweeted that Warriors CEO Cameron George rejected the former Manly mentor as he "did not meet the criteria" without an interview but reportedly thanked Toovey for his interest.

It's another setback for Toovey who was sacked following the 2015 season after the Sea Eagles missed the finals for the first time under his four years as coach.

This is despite having taken the side to a preliminary final in 2012, a Grand Final in his second season in 2013 and a semifinal in 2014.

Advertisement

In 2015, the Sea Eagles finished ninth, and he was replaced by Trent Barrett.

This was despite having 61 wins from 105 games as coach, a win percentage bettered by only five current NRL coaches, including Wayne Bennett, Craig Bellamy, Des Hasler, Trent Robinson and rookie coach Adam O'Brien.

Speaking on Fox Sports' NRL Tonight, NRL commentator Dan Ginnane took aim, while The Australian's rugby league reporter Brent Read called it "a slap in the face for Geoff".

"To say that he didn't meet the criteria I thought was a little insulting," Ginnane said. "Now, maybe he didn't fit the criteria, (but] this is a Grand Final coach, whatever you think of him.

"Whether you think he lacks tactical acumen, or doesn't fit in with what you're trying to build, I don't know. But it's pretty insulting to metaphorically defecate on a Grand Final coach when you as a club haven't done much on the field."

Geoff Toovey. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors are reportedly looking at the likes of coaching brother team Ben and Shane Walker, who George reportedly interviewed a fortnight ago.

"The Walker brothers bring a lot to the table as coaches and we are leaving no stone unturned," George confirmed to NRL.com at the time.

"They bring a number of attributes to the game that are refreshing, innovative and certainly could enhance our individual players' talent."

Advertisement

Similarly, interim coach Todd Payten has reportedly been interviewed while Paul Green and Anthony Griffin have been floated as potential coaches.

Sadly for Toovey, there was no room for him at the interview table, despite having put his hand up for the job.

"I think any coach worth his salt would love the job," Toovey told TVNZ last week.

"Such a plethora of athletes over in New Zealand and the South Pacific. I'd love to get my hands on a couple of them and get the best out of them."

A month ago, Toovey was asked point blank on NRL360 if he'd put his hat in the ring.

"I think you'd be foolish not to," he said. "It'd be like being a kid in a candy shop over there with all those great athletes, it'd be a fantastic job. But there'll be plenty of candidates going for it.

Advertisement

"The first thing you've got to do is get them motivated and get their systems in place defensively. There's something wrong there with their defence and on the back of that, their natural talent will score points."

Toovey said he had spoken to someone over there before the process began but it appears as though he wasn't what the Warriors' powerbrokers were looking for.