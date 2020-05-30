Warriors 18

Dragons 0

It was the Kodi Nikorima show as a miracle met a fairytale at Central Coast Stadium.

The unfancied Warriors re-launched their season with a stunning 18-0 demolition job on the St George-Illawarra Dragons.

On the back of a near perfect completion rate (45/47), Nikorima chose his moments perfectly while fellow half Blake Green was also a commanding figure.

A mistake from interchange forward Jack Murchie in the 75th minute ruined what was a perfect 44/44 completion record, but the damage had been done by then.

The Warriors players finished the match with whoops of delight, as Ken Maumalo dislodged the ball from Mikaele Ravalawa's grasp as the big wing looked set to give the Dragons a consolation score.

Not all of the Warriors' option taking was on the mark. Far from it. But that hardly mattered, under these circumstances.

Having had to camp in Australia because of Covid-19, and after poor opening performances against the Knights and Raiders, Stephen Kearney's Warriors have forced the pundits to think again about their season prospects.

The Warriors will face much tougher tests than this, but this was a start beyond their fans' wildest dreams.

The Dragons are not the best of yardsticks in the NRL, with uncertainty over coach Paul McGregor's future reflecting troubled times.

But they went into the game as moderate favourites against a New Zealand side which had managed just one penalty try across their first two games, and were facing a mini injury crisis.

Nikorima and Green were full of ideas and tricks while the Dragons ground to a halt, their halves Ben Hunt and particularly Corey Norman looking lost.

Tries to bargain recruits Jamayne Taunoa-Brown and Eliesa Katoa gave the Warriors a 12-0 lead at halftime. The 20-year-old Katoa, playing on the left edge, confirmed his potential as a future star with strong runs and a fabulous try saving stop on rampaging Dragons prop Josh Kerr.

Nikorima put the Warriors well on the way to victory early in the second half with a midfield break, which Green managed to keep alive, perhaps fortuitously. Nikorima wriggled over the line and while he missed the easy goal, it gave the Warriors an 18-0 lead which was never threatened.

The Warriors completed all 24 of their first half sets, maybe a record in itself for a club with an error-prone history.

About their only miss in the half was a late field goal attempt from Green, which barely took flight.

And they also had to deal with a mounting injury toll, finishing the half with only 14 available players which included Murchie, recruited from the Raiders a few days ago.

Blair and Katoa were having head assessments. Blair staggered off after being run over by the big Dragons wing Ravalawa, and Katoa copped a friendly-fire shoulder from Karl Lawton. Hiku had already headed to the dressing room with a rib problem.

Blair and Katoa passed their HIA tests, although they lost an interchange because of a Blair time violation.

A great pickup from Taunoa-Brown, when fullback Matt Dufty spilled the ball, had brought the Warriors their first try.

Green drifted across field and Nikorima provided the killer pass, as Katoa steamrolled past Hunt to the tryline.

On the downside, Hiku could join the Warriors' long injury list, interchange prop Agnatius Paasi was put on a report for an illegal tackle on kicker Norman, and King Vuniyayawa was forced out of the game in the final minutes after a tackle gone wrong.

Warriors 18 (J. Taunoa-Brown, E. Katoa, K. Nikorima tries; Nikorima 3 goals)

HT: 12-0