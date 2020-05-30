The Warriors have made NRL history in their stunning win over the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Their 18-0 victory was a superb return to the competition after over two months away due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Stephen Kearney's side produced a NRL record during the display.

The Warriors remarkably produced 44 consecutive completed sets, finishing the game with a 45/47 completion rate.

They were the first side in the NRL era to complete 40 consecutive sets, and according to Fox Sports, their 45 completed sets were the most in NRL history.

Advertisement

Commentator Steve Roach was blown away by the performance.

"It's unbelievable, I've never seen any side do that, let alone the Warriors," Roach said.

"They usually get tired and make mistakes in the back end of halves but not this afternoon, they've been outstanding. itching to play and they've proven it."

Soon after, the Warriors were closing in on the record when Warren Smith chimed in.

"Something I never thought I'd see at this level of footy," Smith said when the Warriors got to 39 from 39 completions.

The Warriors nearly completed the perfect game, but an error from debutant Jack Murchie in the 75th minute saw their first mistake of the match, but a superb defensive strip from Ken Maumalo late in the game ensured the Warriors broke another duck, with their shutout defensive display being the first time since 2006 they kept the opposition scoreless in Australia.

It was just the second time in franchise history they had shut out an opponent in Australia - the South Sydney Rabbitohs their opponent in 2006 - and the first time the Warriors kept a team to nil since 2014.