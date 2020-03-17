Another winter sport is on hold due to the coronavirus threat.

New Zealand Football announced today that the start of the community football season has been postponed until May 2.

"This difficult decision has been reached by NZ Football in agreement with the seven Federations, to help prevent community spread of COVID-19," a statement said.

It means community football, including junior, youth, senior, social and regional competitions are postponed until May 2 along with community futsal.

The 2020 Secondary Schools Futsal Championships set for late March has been cancelled.

Tertiary Futsal championships are postponed until a date to be confirmed, and all other competitions are being reviewed

Workshops and courses including coaching and refereeing courses have also been postponed until May 2.

The statement said all training should be suspended until April 18, or two weeks prior to the start of the season.

Recommendations around safe practice will be continually updated, aligning with Ministry of Health guidelines.

Yesterday, Netball New Zealand postponed all winter competitions, while New Zealand Rugby postponed all club and community rugby.

Earlier today New Zealand Cricket made the decision to cancel community cricket, including clubs, schools, programmes and training, for the rest of the season.