Wellington Rugby have cancelled all community rugby for four weeks, which includes the playing of all games, tournaments and contact trainings.

This means the postponement of the start of the club rugby season this Saturday 21 March, with the earliest resumption possible for affected teams being April 13 for training and April 18 for games.

Murupara player Weka Kirk, (left) and Waikite player Tui Tango. Photo / Ben Fraser.

"We appreciate this is an unprecedented step being taken for community rugby; however, this decision has been made solely with the safety and wellbeing of our participants, families and the wider community in mind," Wellington Rugby said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Netball New Zealand has postponed all competitions, including social leagues, until at least May due to coronavirus concerns.

Advertisement

The sport's organisers and the country's five netball zones have made a number of recommendations regarding the approaching Community Netball winter season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gatherings of more than 500 people should be cancelled to help stop the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

A meeting with Netball NZ and the five zones have seen an advisory delivered to all netball centres and competition organisers affiliated to Netball NZ, with a decision to postpone all winter competitions until at least Saturday 2 May.

The advisory includes the postponement of pre-season programmes, tournaments, workshops and other community competitions, including social leagues that are currently in progress.

READ MORE:

• Super Rugby: Blues try to look on bright side after coronavirus puts the brakes on

• Rugby league: Sonny Bill Williams 'fine and well' as Toronto Wolfpack players experience coronavirus symptoms

• 2020 Super Rugby: Highlanders clear up coronavirus confusion as players are forced to self-isolate upon arrival from Argentina

• Rugby: Lack of meaningful tests is hurting the Southern Hemisphere game

Those involved with community netball, including umpires, players, officials, and committees are being encouraged to conduct any essential meetings online whenever possible.

Any netball centres or zones that are yet to hold their annual general meetings are also encouraged to conduct these online.

Netball NZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie said the advisory to netball centres would be effective immediately.

"We are liaising with government officials at national and regional levels in both health and sport, monitoring developments and will be reviewing the above advisory dependent on the changing environment," she said.

Advertisement

"The health and well-being of our members is our priority."

Any clubs or schools in the process of trialling, naming teams and commencing trainings are to also postpone until four weeks before the start of their competition, or the first week in April at the earliest.

The advisory has been delivered to netball centres and will continue to be monitored in the coming weeks.