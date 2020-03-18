NZR are working behind the scenes to get a kiwi only rugby competition going involving the five super rugby franchises.

Most members of the Crusaders and Chiefs rugby teams have decided to self-isolate after the government's latest update on the extent of Covid-19 in the country.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today suggested that anyone who has recently returned from overseas travel, even those who returned before the weekend's deadline, should enter self-isolation in response to Covid-19.

As a result, both the Crusaders and Chiefs teams and their management have decided to take a cautious approach and support the public effort to minimise risk.

Effective immediately, all members of both squads and management who travelled to Australia last week for their latest fixtures will now enter self-isolation.

The Crusaders played the Sunwolves in an empty stadium in Brisbane this past weekend. Photo / Photosport

"If the situation changes, in accordance with the advice of public health authorities, we'll adjust accordingly," the Crusaders said in a statement.

Both sides added that not all players and management involved in the clubs travelled to Australia and so members of the public should not be alarmed if they see some still out in public.

All Super Rugby games are currently suspended while the sport manages its response to Covid-19 but speculation has been rife that a local version of the league could be staged in New Zealand.

However, if any active member of a team tests positive to the virus, that idea would be seriously compromised.