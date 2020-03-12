The rapid spread of coronavirus is causing cancellations and delays to sporting events around the world.

1pm: NRL to continue as planned for now

Australian media have reported that the NRL has informed stadiums that games will go ahead this weekend.

Sky Sport News: Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert reportedly tests positive for coronavirus, NBA season suspended due to Coronavirus. Video / Sky Sport

However, a major meeting has been scheduled to discuss a postponement of the season, with players reportedly refusing to play in empty stadiums.

NRL this morning informed stadiums that games are still to be played this round. That could change quickly. NRL have scheduled major meeting for Monday to discuss shutdown. Appears inevitable season will be postponed. Players have made it clear they won’t play in empty venues. — Chris Garry (@ChrisGarry7) March 12, 2020

12.40pm: Piha Pro event postponed

New Zealand has seen its first postponement of a major sporting event due to the coronavirus outbreak, with next week's Piha Pro surfing event being affected.

12.10pm: Australian F1 GP cancelled

Formula One's season-opening Australian Grand Prix has been postponed after McLaren withdrew from the event when a team member tested positive for coronavirus.

Formula 1 and the FIA, with the full support of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC), have taken the decision that all Formula 1 activity for the Australian Grand Prix is cancelled pic.twitter.com/rHbc7hlNvH — Formula 1 (@F1) March 12, 2020

11.55am: Super Rugby games, apart from Jaguares v Highlanders, to go ahead as planned

Sanzaar, the governing body that oversees Super Rugby, today confirmed that the Highlanders' clash against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires will be played behind closed doors, while other matches will continue as planned.

"SANZAAR has today been informed by the Argentina Rugby Union that the mayor of the Government of Buenos Aires City in Argentina has issued a directive with regard to the COVID-19 virus (Coronavirus)," the statement read.

"The government has directed that while major sports events may take place in the city as scheduled for the next 30 days there is to be no spectator presence. This has a direct immediate effect on the Round 7 match between the Jaguares and Highlanders at Jose Amalfitani Stadium in Buenos Aires this Saturday (14 March)."

Super Rugby CEO Andy Marinos added: "Apart from the match in Buenos Aires on Saturday, all other matches will continue as normal for Round 7 (March 13-15)."

11.25am: Arsenal boss tests positive

UK media reports suggest Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier members of the Gunners' playing squad had gone into self-isolation, forcing the immediate postponement of the club's Premier League game at Manchester City - the first game to be called off since the outbreak of the virus in the English top division.

Arteta has tested positivehttps://t.co/uKgbp07FRY — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) March 12, 2020

11am: Fans banned from Black Caps ODI series against Australia

The Black Caps' ODI series against Australia in Sydney will go ahead - but in empty stadiums.

10.35am: Premier League games to go ahead

All Premier League games will go ahead as planned, with all games being played with fans.

10.30am: LPGA Tour postpones events

The LPGA Tour has postponed the next three events on its tour, including the year's first major - the ANA Inspiration - which was scheduled for the week before the Masters.

BREAKING - LPGA Tour postpones next 3 events on it's tour including the years first major the ANA Inspiration which was scheduled for the week before the Masters. https://t.co/NyhAzCAUvn — Michael Collins (@ESPNCaddie) March 12, 2020

10.10am: Highlanders v Jaguares to be played behind closed doors

The Highlanders will play against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires in an empty stadium without fans, Super Rugby announced today.

Sanzaar is due to release a statement on the coronavirus concern around rugby today.

10am: Start of MLB season delayed

Major League Baseball becomes the final in-season US league to postpone games, suspending pre-season training and pushing back the start of the season by at least two weeks.

9.45am: Black Caps ODI vs Australia in doubt

Cricket Australia are set to make a decision this morning whether the one-day international between the Black Caps and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground will be played today.

Liverpool fans wearing face masks. Photo / AP

7.30am: MLS matches suspended

Major League Soccer, which started its season in February, announce that matches will be suspended for 30 days.

"Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season — based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and other public health authorities, and in the best interest of our fans, players, officials and employees," MLS commissioner Don Garber said in a statement.

7am: NHL 'on pause'

Following the NBA's decision to suspend the league, the National Hockey League (NHL) announced that it was "no longer appropriate" to continue playing as it expected "some members of the NHL community would test positive at some point".

"The NHL has been attempting to follow the mandates of health experts and local authorities, while preparing for any possible developments without taking premature or unnecessary measures. However, following last night's news that an NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus — and given that our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point — it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time.

"We will continue to monitor all the appropriate medical advice, and we will encourage our players and other members of the NHL community to take all reasonable precautions — including by self-quarantine, where appropriate. Our goal is to resume play as soon as it is appropriate and prudent, so that we will be able to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup. Until then, we thank NHL fans for your patience and hope you stay healthy."

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Photo / AP

6.40am: NBA hit by second positive test

The Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell is the second NBA player to test positive for Covid-19 after teammate Rudy Gobert yesterday. The NBA season has been suspended indefinitely.

5am: Olympic torch lit

The Olympic torch lighting ceremony went ahead behind closed doors in Greece but uncertainty remains over whether the Games, set to start on July 24, will be cancelled or postponed.

Thursday: No fans at PGA

While the US$15 million Players Championship is set to go ahead, no spectators will be allowed from the second round of play, according to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. This will also be the case for the Texas Open.

Thursday: NBA suspends season

The NBA becomes the first major US sports league to cancel games after a Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert is confirmed to have contracted coronavirus.

"The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight's schedule of games until further notice," the league said in a statement Wednesday night. "The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic."

Thursday: Six-week postponement by ATP

All professional men's tennis events are cancelled for six weeks, with the ATP scrapping tournaments in in Miami, Houston, Budapest, Morocco, Monte Carlo and Barcelona.

This followed after the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, set for this week, was cancelled.

Shortly after this announcement, the WTA said it would cancel the Miami Open and the Volvo Car Open in.