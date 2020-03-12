New Zealand has seen its first postponement of a major sporting event due to the coronavirus outbreak, with next week's Piha Pro surfing event affected.

The event, which was set to feature some of the world's leading surfers including 11-time world champion American Kelly Slater, was due to start on Monday with the finals over the weekend.

The World Surf League (WSL) have announced that all their March events, including the Piha Pro, have been suspended.

The Piha Pro would have been the WSL's first return to New Zealand in more than five years.

"Due to the rapidly evolving situation with Covid-19 and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our athletes, fans, and staff, the World Surf League (WSL) has made the decision to cancel all events yet to commence at all tour levels, worldwide for the remainder of March, including the opening event of the 2020 Championship Tour (CT) on the Gold Coast in Australia. Additionally, we are canceling the Papara Pro Open Tahiti," the WSL said in a statement.

"This decision is based on guidance from the World Health Organization, who has declared that Covid-19 is now a global pandemic, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, governments and local public health authorities where our events are being held.

"Coronavirus is having massive consequences for sporting events and gatherings of all kinds around the world, and we are no different.

"We did not take this decision lightly as we are aware that it has a significant impact on the surfing community. However, the health and safety of our athletes, fans, and staff are paramount. From the standpoint of social responsibility, we also take very seriously the role our events might play in accelerating the spread of the virus. We've been in close contact with our athletes and we feel strongly that this is the right thing to do right now."

