Crusaders fullback and vice-captain David Havili had emergency surgery on Friday due to a serious bowel infection, the franchise has confirmed.

In a statement, the Crusaders said the 25-year-old was recovering well but will not be available to play for "several weeks".

No further information was available and none is likely in the near future. "As this is a non rugby-related issue, the Crusaders won't be commenting further, and a return to play timeframe will be advised at a later date," the statement concluded.

Havili, an All Black in 2017 and in with a good chance of wearing the black jersey again this year following Ben Smith's retirement, has been the best performing back for an inconsistent Crusaders team this season.

The defending champions were perhaps fortunate the Reds missed all four shots at goal during their 24-20 victory in Christchurch last Friday and have had trouble finishing attacking opportunities.

They were well beaten by the Chiefs in Hamilton in round two but should improve their points difference on Saturday when they play the Sunwolves at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium – a venue change prompted by the Coronavirus outbreak.

Havili had taken on the goalkicking duties earlier in the season due to niggles to first-five Richie Mo'unga, and the All Blacks playmaker was in no doubt as to his teammate's value after the Crusaders' victory over the Blues at Eden Park in round three.

Crusaders fullback David Havili on the attack against the Blues. Photo / Photosport

"He's bloody awesome," said Mo'unga. "I think he's well in contention for an All Blacks jersey. I don't think he's doing much different than the last few years, but people are starting to realise how bloody tough he is, how skilful, and how much of an influence he can be."