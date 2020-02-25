Sports stars Shaun and Kayla Johnson have announced they are expecting a baby girl in August.

Both Shaun, a standout performer for the Kiwis rugby league side and Kayla, a Silver Fern and NSW Swifts netballer, posted touching photos and messages on their social media pages on Tuesday to announce the impending arrival.

"Lil goosey past the keeper and here I am letting you know I'm gonna be a GIRL dad! Baby Johnson due late August. Damn we're excited!" Shaun Johnson captioned a photo on Instagram featuring an ultrasound image of their baby.

His excitement was matched by his wife who also took the time on Instagram to say she would be missing the 2020 netball season.

"Shaun and I are extremely excited to share that we are expecting a baby girl due August 2020," her post read below a photo featuring the couple holding up socks featuring the words "I love Mum" and "I love Dad'.

"Although this puts netball in the backseat, and unfortunately I won't be suiting up in the red dress with the swifts girls for 2020, this isn't the end of my netball journey and hopefully this soon to be whale will be back on that court in the near future."

The Kiwis rugby league playmaker and Silver Fern tied the knot in Byron Bay in December after moving in together in Sydney in June last year.

This baby will be the couple's first child.