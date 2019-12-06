Sports stars Kayla Cullen and Shaun Johnson are getting married in Byron Bay today.

The long-kept secret is revealed in a series of Instagram posts by Silver Fern Cullen and wedding guests.

Influencer Anna Reeve yesterday posted a shot of her and husband Jay on a plane with a caption saying they were off to celebrate the couple's love and the words "Wedding Vibes".

Later, apparently at an airport in Oz, she bumped into former Kiwi league great Lewis Brown, whose own Insta story confirmed he was off to the wedding too.

Reeve's story said her husband was the MC at the inevitably star-studded event and had gone for a rehearsal.

She also posted a photo of a cocktail with the caption @themezclub. The Mez Club is a "Mediterranean Dining Experience" in Byron Bay.

A story on Cullen's Insta account, titled simply Byron, features her and former Warriors favourite Johnson at the Mez Club too. It also features a photo of a pool tagged Bryon Resort and Spa.

There are also shots of her bridesmaids in some super-swish dresses. Another photo features a row of matching monogrammed PJs and video posted this morning shows the bridesmaids clinking glasses over a fruit-based alfresco breakfast.

An Insta story posted by Cullen two weeks ago and titled My Last Rodeo had all the hallmarks of a hen's party.

Cullen spoke to Spy in August about her loved-up life with Johnson, who now plays for the Cronulla Sharks.

She has been living with Johnson in Sydney since June and juggling wedding plans from there.

As well as supporting Johnson in his games, maintaining fitness, great skin, hair and perfect teeth were her main goals ahead of the nuptials.

At that point she revealed her bridesmaids would be netball alumnae Tuāinē Keenan, Phoenix Karaka, Kaity Alexander and Darrell Tapa'au.

"Organising my bridesmaids from Sydney has been a breeze as they are really helpful and willing to lend a hand wherever they can," she said. "I'm quite lucky as all my bridesmaids are around about the same size as me and we all wear size 10 shoes. I also ordered all the bridesmaid dresses off the rack in the same size as they are quite a relaxed and easy fitting dress."

She said she was having her dress custom-made but was keeping the designer and look secret until her big day.

Not surprisingly given the location, the weather's looking good for the ceremony. Anna Reeve's story said it was "frickin' hot" today.

At 10am (local time) today it was 28C with zero chance of rain.