Sonny Bill Williams will be headed to Canada to chart the next chapter in his storied sporting career with the Toronto Wolfpack.

His reported $10 million contract makes him the highest paid athlete in both rugby and league, adding yet another record to his sensational career.

Here's a look back at the career of one of New Zealand's greatest athletes, and how the Herald covered the cross-code superstar over the years.

2002-2003: A Star is Born

Williams, fresh out of Mount Albert Grammar School, was famously discovered while playing for Auckland rugby league club Marist Saints by Canterbury Bulldogs talent scout John Ackland.

In 2002, Williams became the youngest player to be signed by an NRL team when he signed with the Bulldogs.

He moved up the ranks quickly to start in the forward pack for the Bulldogs' Jersey Flegg Cup side in his first year.

2004: 'He will be one of the greats'

Williams earned his first start for the Bulldogs' premiership side against Parramatta.

Even before his first-grade debut, Kangaroos great Laurie Daley said Williams "will be one of the greats".

Williams then became the youngest player to play for the Kiwis when he made his Kiwis debut in the 2004 ANZAC test against Australia.

First reports emerge that a 19-year-old Williams was targeted by the NZRU to swap codes to rugby.

The records continued to fall as Williams became the youngest Bulldog to play in the grand final when he came off the bench in their 16-13 win over the Roosters in the 2004 NRL Grand Final.

Williams capped off his first professional season by claiming the International Newcomer of the Year at the RLIF Awards and being named in Rugby League World magazine's 2004 World XIII. He also beat out veterans Paul Rauhihi and Ruben Wiki to win the NZRL player of the year.

Sonny Bill Williams in action for the Bulldogs. Photo / Photosport

From the Herald archives

Explosive Sonny Bill...has critics star-struck - by David Leggat:

"Now Williams is raw and might not live up to the hype. Australians are big at dishing it out, if not always to New Zealanders.

"But on first sighting, which is often not the most accurate guide, Daley might just be on the money."

Sonny and Bill - by Graham Lowe

A Graham Lowe comment piece on Sonny Bill Williams.

"During my coaching career, I was fortunate to have guided three of the best players of all time - Mark Graham, Ellery Hanley and Wally Lewis. I do not say it lightly, but I think Williams will turn out to be better than each of them."

Our top ten sports stars - NZ Herald

The Herald named Williams on the shortlist for New Zealand's best sporting performers of the year.

Sonny Bill Williams appearing in the Herald, aged 18 in 2004.

Herald on Sunday article, October 11, 2004

2005-2008: 'Bulldog for life'

Williams started to attract lucrative offers from abroad with the largest reported offer thought to be about $3 million from UK Super League club St Helens. He ended up signing on with the Bulldogs for another two years.

Meanwhile, rumblings of a cross-code swap to union also started brewing, in a sage that would end up enraging the rugby and league communities alike.

Williams also began to be hit by injuries, something that has haunted him for several periods during his career.

He helped the Bulldogs to the NRL playoffs in 2006, scoring eight tries in 21 games, where his side was beaten in the preliminary final by the Broncos.

In the first match of the 2007 season, Williams claimed another record - albeit not a good one - by becoming the first player of the 21st century to get sent off during the opening round of the NRL.

In 2007, Williams ended speculation over his future by re-signing with the Bulldogs in a five-year deal believed to be worth over $2 million, declaring that he wanted to be a Bulldog for life.

Williams also found himself in some controversy after making front page news in Australia for a drunken encounter with Aussie ironwoman, and now wife of cricket star David Warner, Candice (née Falzon). He also made headlines for several off-field troubles, including speeding and drink-driving.

Sonny Bill Williams of Toulon celebrates his try. Photo / Photosport

From the Herald archives:

Go on...give Sonny a crack - by Gregor Paul

"The NZRU does not chase league players ... But Williams is such an exceptional talent that maybe the time has come for the NZRU to have a rethink."

I'm fit and ready says Sonny Bill - by Peter Jessup

"Every time Williams gets the ball, everyone from fans to opponents to coaches of both teams look for something to happen. Because, mostly, it does."

Sonny side up - by Graham Lowe

"The All Blacks' football looks too much like the predictable type of play we are seeing too often in the NRL. The flair has been coached out of these players.

"I reckon one player could change all that in an instant. He is a Bulldog by the name of Sonny Bill Williams. Imagine him as a loose forward in the 15-man game."

2008-2017: The code hopping years

In the middle of the 2008 NRL season, Williams controversially left the Bulldogs to join the Tana Umaga-coached French rugby club Toulon, with Williams citing salary cap concerns for the move.

The move sparked debate across sporting codes and led to a dispute between Toulon and the Bulldogs, which was eventually resolved thanks to a $750,000AUD transfer fee.

Meanwhile, Williams made his professional boxing debut in May 2009 on an Anthony Mundine undercard against Garry Gurr, winning via TKO. He would go on to fight several times during his career - most notably a controversial unaniomous points decision win over former heavyweight contender Francois Botha - and remains undefeated as a professional.

In July 2010, Williams rejected a $6 million three-year offer, reportedly the largest deal in rugby history, to extend his contract with Toulon to sign with the NZRU in a bid to play for the All Blacks.

Sonny Bill Williams and Francois Botha exchange blows. Photo / Photosport

Williams made his debut for Canterbury in September, and was named in the All Blacks squad to tour Hong Kong and the Northern Hemisphere a month later - making him just the fourth person to play for the All Blacks without playing a Super Rugby match.

Williams played for the Crusaders in 2011, where he was a member of the side that lost to the Reds in the grand final, then moved to the Chiefs in 2012 and quickly established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world.

He became just the fourth player to win both the Super Rugby and NRL titles after helping his Chiefs side to beating the Sharks in the 2012 Super Rugby final, where he scored a try.

Williams stayed on the move by joining the Panasonic Wild Knights in the Japanese Top League on July 2012, and announced a few months later that he would be returning to the NRL with the Sydney Rooster for the 2013 NRL season.

Herald back page, July 10, 2012.

A 29-year-old Williams returned to Chiefs in 2015 to attempt to make the All Blacks' World Cup squad where he would struggle again with injuries.

He was a key player in the All Blacks' Rugby World Cup winning campaign, featuring in the final where he later handed his winner's medal to a 14-year-old fan.

In 2016, Williams started training with the All Blacks Sevens team, making his international debut against Russia where he scored a try with his first touch of the ball. Williams was later named in the New Zealand sevens Olympics team, but a ruptured Achilles tendon cut his tournament short; New Zealand failed to medal.

From the Herald archives:

Loyalty lost as Williams angles for top dollar - by Peter Jessup

"Loyalty has once again proved to be a meaningless world in today's sport.

"Injury-prone Sonny Bill Williams signed a five-year deal with the Bulldogs in 2006 but is now looking elsewhere."

From the Kiwis to the ABs - by Gregor Paul

"For the next six months, the priority for Williams is to show that he's not being hindered by the fact he didn't grow up playing rugby. It is also to show that he is not being hindered by the fact he hasn't grown up - period."

SBW deserves a good punch - by Chris Rattue

"Go Scott Lewis, and give that Sonny Bill Williams a decent clout for those of us who are sick of his self-centred antics."

Sonny Bill Williams and Ofa Tuungafasi pray at the end of an All Blacks match. Photo / Photosport