COMMENT:

It was a quiet news day on the World Cup front, and then a story broke.

Well, kind of a story. Sonny Bill Williams' leg injury was a serious problem, so the claim went. He might have to quit the All Blacks before the World Cup starts.

For now, it has been portrayed as a false alarm although no smoke without fire I say.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Whichever way, it showed SBW's pulling power. Sports media in rugby countries around the globe highlighted the situation.

I've been told that SBW's headline making knack has annoyed some rugby teammates. After all, the great

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.