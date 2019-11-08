The quest to find the next All Black coach is beginning to feel a bit like the election of the pope – when 120 cardinals meet in secret to vote the next pontiff in, the successful candidate's ascension marked by the famed puff of smoke.

There seems almost as many people involved in New Zealand Rugby's selection procedure: NZR chairman Brent Impey, incoming CEO Mark Robinson, head of high performance Mike Anthony, former All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry and former Silver Ferns coach Waimarama Taumaunu.

Never mind the 26 coaches asked to apply , there are also 10-11 All

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.