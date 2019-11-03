An ecstatic Tongan fan made an expensive mistake after smashing their own TV when his side won their historic rugby league victory over Australia.

The video, subsequently shared thousands of times on social media, shows a room full of delirious fans brought to a hushed silence after one of the party breaks the TV in their rush to celebrate the island nation's 16-12 win over the Kangaroos at Eden Park.

The video shows the TV spark back into life with a badly broken screen as one fan says: "Dox ... what the heck?"

The video brought extra cheer to happy fans on Facebook, with many commenters understanding the emotion of the moment.

"The excitement got too real," said one fan, while another commented: "The TV had no chance, win or lose it was gonna break."

Another joked that MMT (Mate Ma'a Tonga) should stand for "Mate, My TV"

Many commenters asked whether the guilty party faced some famous Tongan family discipline after the incident: "The 'what the heck?' means everyone involved is getting dealt with accordingly, chain of responsibility," said one.

The video isn't the only one showing happy fans to go viral since the game, with another video of a large wedding brought to halt by the game also racking up thousands of views.

The footage taken at a wedding in Edensor Park, Sydney, shows a large room enthralled by the game on cellphones and tablets and bracing for the result.

Wedding guests punched the air in triumph as the win was clinched.

Cheers erupted en masse throughout the crowd and flags soared above the joyful cacophony.

One woman thrust a chair up and down in the air amid an outbreak of dancing that was spurred on by the DJ.

The epic victory is the greatest result in the history of Tongan rugby league and looks set to see the side join the world's other big teams as a serious threat.

Australia led at half time but two tries early in the second half drove the Tongans to the incredible victory.

Tonga beat New Zealand at the World Cup before last week beating Great Britain and then claiming the big scalp of the Kangaroos in front of a vocal crowd at a packed Eden Park.

Tongan prop Siosiua Taukeiaho praised the fans for turning out for the game and said "it feels good to beat all three tier-one teams".

"I'm confident in our team, we've fought really hard and really well during the last couple of years," he said. "Wasn't really expecting this this early but the boys fought really well. We don't do it for ourselves, we do it for all these people who are here to support us."