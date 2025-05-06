Herald reporter Michael Burgess joins 300 Warriors fans on an Air NZ charter flight direct to Las Vegas, ahead of the NRL season opener.

The return of star winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has bolstered an injury-hit Warriors side hunting a fourth consecutive win, against the St George Illawarra Dragons.

It will be the first appearance of the season for Watene-Zelezniak, 29, who was ruled out after dislocating his wrist in the side’s first pre-season trial against the Cronulla Sharks in February.

The Warriors shot to third on the NRL ladder after a nail-biting 30-26 Magic Round win over the North Queensland Cowboys at Suncorp Stadium.

The efforts of halfback Luke Metcalf – who arguably produced the greatest 80 minutes of his career to date – ultimately proved the difference.

But the Warriors have been hit with a string of injuries as they make the trip to Wollongong‘s WIN Stadium to face the Dragons on Saturday.