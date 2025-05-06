When speaking to media on Tuesday morning, coach Andrew Webster conceded selecting the team to face the Dragons would be difficult, given the number of injuries after Saturday’s win over the Cowboys.
Preferred centres Ali Leiataua – who picked up an ankle injury in training before the Cowboys game – and Rocco Berry – who suffered an injury during the game – will both be sidelined for a few weeks.
Meanwhile, back-up winger Edward Kosi has also been ruled out with a chest injury he suffered early in the Cowboys game, which he played through for the full 80 minutes.
The Warriors said the extent of Kosi’s injury is yet to be confirmed.
Second-rower Kurt Capewell will slot into the centres after filling in when Berry left the field in the 52nd minute.
With Capewell moved, Marata Niukore – who started in the front row against the Newcastle Knights and Cowboys – has been shifted to the second row, with Jackson Ford to start at prop.
Hooker Sam Healey has been named in the interchange after making his NRL debut last week as second-rower Jacob Laban also returns following a concussion.
Coach Andrew Webster has also included star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck on the extended bench as he continues recovering from a hamstring injury suffered in the third round.
WIN Stadium has proved to be one of the Warriors’ most difficult venues historically, losing 11 of their 13 games against the Dragons there.
Warriors team to face Dragons, kickoff 7.30pm
Warriors team: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Adam Pompey, 4. Kurt Capewell, 5. Taine Tuaupiki, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Luke Metcalf, 8. Jackson Ford, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Mitch Barnett (c), 11. Leka Halasima, 12. Marata Niukore, 13. Erin Clark
Interchange (from): 14. Sam Healey, 15. Jacob Laban, 16. Demetric Vaimauga, 17. Bunty Afoa, 18. Te Maire Martin, 20. Tanah Boyd, 21. Tanner Stowers-Smith, 22. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 23. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava