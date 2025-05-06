To facilitate that, New Zealand Bloodstock will increase the numbers of horses sold on the first three days of the sales next year, starting on Sunday, January 25 and Monday, January 26 for Book 1 horses while 290 horses will be offered in Book 2 on Tuesday, January 27 before many of the overseas trainers return home.

Book 1 of the yearling sales usually sees around 220 horses a day catalogued, meaning that after withdrawals around 200 yearlings would be offered each day.

That meant around 660 total horses could be catalogued in Book 1 to be sold over those three peak days, Sunday to Tuesday.

New Zealand Bloodstock (NZB) will boost those numbers for next season by cataloguing 290 lots per day for Book 1 on Sunday and Monday with another 290 for Book 2 on the Tuesday.

Crucially, all 871 yearlings catalogued for those three days can be on the salegrounds at the same time, enabling buyers who may usually miss Book 2 yearlings to inspect them as well.

“We want to get as many of those top horses in front of as many overseas buyers as we can,” says NZB managing director Andrew Seabrook.

That will make for some long days but big books and longer sales days are becoming more common right around the Australian sales industry, with Karaka the best-placed to cater for it because of its extensive hospitality offering.

The Karaka salegrounds are also a vast, green and inviting space whereas the major overseas salegrounds aren’t as comfortable for those settling in for a 10-hour day.

While the plans to put the 870 yearlings, minus withdrawals, in front of as many top-end buyers as possible should please vendors, it will still leave yearlings to be sold and they will be catered for with the new Summer Sale for 200-plus yearlings on the Thursday.

That will have more of a Book 3 feel it and while it will be targeted by those looking for value horses, Seabrook says it will come with added incentives.

“We will increase the hospitality from what would normally be available at that stage of the week and that specific sale will have some attractive sales terms and $200,000 worth of Karaka Millions bonuses for horses bought there,” says Seabrook.

“The 100-year anniversary is truly an exciting occasion. We are thrilled to be celebrating such a milestone on behalf of the wider industry and are looking forward to producing one of the best catalogues seen in New Zealand.”

SUPERSTAR FOR SALE

One of New Zealand’s star mares is being offered for sale as a breeding proposition this week.

Group 1 winner Bonny Lass goes up for sale on NZB’s Gavelhouse Plus online platform, with bidding opening on Wednesday night and closing next Thursday.

The winner of eight races and nearly $800,000 in stakes, Bonny Lass is one of only two mares in the modern history of New Zealand racing to win at Group race level every season from 2 years old to her 6-year-old season.

Her sale continues the recent trend of elite race mares being sold at the end of their careers, one that has become far more pronounced in the age of syndication as it is unfeasible for syndicates to breed from them.

