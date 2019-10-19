COMMENT:

Yet again, the Kiwis appear to have copped the raw end of the stick from the NRL.

The suspension handed down on Friday to New Zealand prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona was another example of curious decision making by the game's governing body.

The Storm forward received a three game ban, for his involvement in the brawl outside a Bali bar, which has been widely circulated on social media.

That neatly cuts the 23-year-old out of the entire Kiwis test programme for the rest of this year, but means he will be available for round one of the 2020 season

