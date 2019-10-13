Kiwis league prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona faces serious repercussions after a brawl outside a Bali nightclub.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that Asofa-Solomona has told Melbourne Storm officials he became involved in a fight after his team mate Suliasi Vunivalu was king hit.

Can't escape the off season even if you go to Bali..... pic.twitter.com/jnToGE8F9F — The Roast (@thenrlroast) October 13, 2019

A video running with the story shows a man alleged to be Asofa-Solomona throwing a number of big punches. NRL.com reported that footage of the incident was spread on social media on Sunday night.

The massive forward has been booked on a flight home to face Storm chief executive Dave Donaghy and the NRL integrity unity.

Asofa-Solomona is facing serious punishment from his club and his place in the Kiwis team to face Great Britian and Australia is now in major doubt. It would be a bitter blow for the Kiwis, who have already lost his fellow Storm prop Jesse Bromwich for the upcoming tests.

The Telegraph quoted a "source" in Bali who said: "He just went berserk. His mate got whacked and he went off."

A Storm official said: "No matter what the circumstances are, we don't accept this sort of behaviour."

Another club spokesman said: "Storm takes these type of incidents very seriously."

Melbourne Storm players including Josh Addo-Carr, Cameron Munster, Felise Kaufusi, Brandon Smith and Tui Kamikamica have been in Bali on holiday.