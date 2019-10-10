All the action as the New Zealand Breakers take on Steven Adams and the Oklahoma City Thunder in NBA preseason.

The New Zealand Breakers have been watched by the Oklahoma City Thunder for longer than they might have realised.

The Breakers will look to become the first ANBL side to beat an NBA side in 13 attempts when the sides meet at 1.00pm this afternoon.

But it won't be easy, as unlike the Phoenix Suns and the Memphis Grizzlies before them, the Thunder are well aware of who the Breakers are.

"We have a unique relationship with New Zealand, obviously from Steven [Adams] so I would say [we're] pretty familiar," general manager Sam Presti said.

"Coach [Dan] Shamir is somebody that I've known for, I don't know, 15 years or so, from when he was in Israel, so I think [we know] a fair amount.

"From that region of the world we drafted Terrance Ferguson from Australia, so we're also familiar with the growing game in that region."

To add to his knowledge Presti travelled to Memphis on Wednesday to watch the Breakers in their loss to the Grizzlies – and he was impressed with the second-half comeback.

"From our experience with Steven, the New Zealand culture is one of grit, hustle, perseverance and ultimate team players. You can never count a team of New Zealand players out, so I wasn't surprised with the way the game went and how they fought back in and out themselves in position to win in the end."

The links between the clubs aren't just linked to Adams, Shamir, Presti and Ferguson – but Thunder coach Billy Donovan and Breakers owner Matt Walsh also have a fair amount of history.

Donovan coached Walsh for three seasons at the University of Florida.

The pair have remained close and are a crucial reason the game on Friday is happening, and they continue to talk basketball whenever they can – linking up at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

The Breakers have gained a lot of confidence from their impressive second half performance against the Grizzlies, who confessed before the game to knowing little about the New Zealand side.

However that confidence could all be in vain if the Thunder, who have a superior roster and resources, have developed a plan from the plethora of knowledge they already have.