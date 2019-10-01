COMMENT:

While the All Blacks have been sweating it out on their training pitch in Beppu, on Japan's southern island of Kyushu, in preparation for their World Cup match against Canada in nearby Oita on Wednesday and their other games to come, this Herald reporter tasked with following them has also gone above and beyond in terms of heat-related activities.

This area is famous for its onsen, or natural hot bathing springs, and they have great cultural significance for their traditional, relaxing and healing qualities. Etiquette must be followed and, as always here, restraint and decorum is of the utmost

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.